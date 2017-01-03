US organ transplants reach record high
Organ transplants performed in the United States reached a record high during 2016, for the fourth year in a row, according to preliminary data from the United Network for Organ Sharing. During 2016, there were 33,606 transplants, an 8.5% increase over 2015 and up 19.8% since 2012.
