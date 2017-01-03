US cancer deaths down 25 percent since 19913 mins ago
Fewer Americans are dying from the second biggest killer in the U.S.: cancer. New numbers from the American Cancer Society show from 1991 to 2014, the cancer death rate has dropped by a quarter.
