US agrees to pay billions to Marines ...

US agrees to pay billions to Marines affected by toxic water

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Obama administration has agreed to provide disability benefits totaling more than $2 billion to veterans who had been exposed to contaminated drinking water while assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Beginning in March, the cash payouts from the Department of Veterans Affairs may supplement VA health care already being provided to eligible veterans stationed at the Marine base for at least 30 days cumulative between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 11 min Gay Peace on Earth 1,429
News Intravenous vitamin C tested to fight cancer (Jun '06) 7 hr johncatz 34
Red eyes after quitting smoking?? (May '11) 10 hr bfrg1 27
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) 10 hr bfrg1 12
News New weight-loss drug may be available soon (Sep '06) 10 hr bfrg1 9
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 11 hr Were just afraid 39
News How to Get Rid of a Dog's Cold (Apr '11) 17 hr Laura 58
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 18 hr May_19 7,066
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Tue kirton 131
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC