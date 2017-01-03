University students urged to get vacc...

University students urged to get vaccinated against meningitis and septicaemia

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Bridlington Free Press

The appeal comes after the latest PHE figures showed that less than a third of all young people leaving school last summer had been immunised with the Men ACWY vaccine by the end of October. There has also been a year-on-year increase in cases of Men W across all age groups - from 22 cases in 2009/10 to 210 cases in 2015/16.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridlington Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 14 min Josh Morgan 38
News Missing thyroid mystery (Oct '09) 4 hr Leo 16
ana massage therapy for health bandung 7 hr ANA AULIA 1
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 13 hr Jew Bass Turd 1,401
News Trump asks skeptic to probe vaccine safety, ala... 14 hr friend 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 15 hr kirton 131
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 16 hr Court123 7,064
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC