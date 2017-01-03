University students urged to get vaccinated against meningitis and septicaemia
The appeal comes after the latest PHE figures showed that less than a third of all young people leaving school last summer had been immunised with the Men ACWY vaccine by the end of October. There has also been a year-on-year increase in cases of Men W across all age groups - from 22 cases in 2009/10 to 210 cases in 2015/16.
