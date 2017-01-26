University of Saskatchewan hires U.S....

University of Saskatchewan hires U.S. researcher, hopes to find MS cure

Read more: Canada.com

The school has recruited renowned American MS researcher Dr. Michael Levin, who will become the new chair in multiple sclerosis clinical research for a seven-year term beginning in March. Saskatchewan has the highest rates of the debilitating disease in the world.

Chicago, IL

