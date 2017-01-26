University of Saskatchewan hires U.S. researcher, hopes to find MS cure
The school has recruited renowned American MS researcher Dr. Michael Levin, who will become the new chair in multiple sclerosis clinical research for a seven-year term beginning in March. Saskatchewan has the highest rates of the debilitating disease in the world.
