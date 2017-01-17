UnitedHealth looks beyond insurance t...

UnitedHealth looks beyond insurance to help fuel 4Q growth

9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The nation's biggest health insurer made most of its money in the fourth quarter by selling things other than health insurance. UnitedHealth Group's Optum division, which manages prescription drug plans, runs doctor practices and analyzes health care data, generated slightly more of a profit than the company's traditional business of selling insurance.

Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Chicago, IL

