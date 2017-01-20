Uganda confirms Avian flu in wild ter...

Uganda confirms Avian flu in wild terns, domestic birds

Read more: The Miami Herald

Tests have confirmed that avian flu is responsible for the mass deaths of wild birds on the shores of Lake Victoria in Uganda, according to the government. The species so far hit by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, are migratory white-winged black terns as well as domestic ducks and chickens, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement Sunday, warning of an imminent "catastrophe."

