Uganda confirms Avian flu in wild terns, domestic birds
Tests have confirmed that avian flu is responsible for the mass deaths of wild birds on the shores of Lake Victoria in Uganda, according to the government. The species so far hit by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, are migratory white-winged black terns as well as domestic ducks and chickens, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement Sunday, warning of an imminent "catastrophe."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|10 min
|LovePotion5091
|5
|Seeking a complete insight !!!
|42 min
|henrioskin
|1
|Impacted Wisdom Teeth: Oral Surgery and Extraction (Sep '14)
|5 hr
|Dr John Jay
|9
|How to Get Rid of a Dog's Cold (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Boronofsky
|60
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,431
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|10 hr
|Jessie57
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|10 hr
|Richard
|35
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|Mecshalae
|7,074
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Jan 14
|Kay
|254
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 10
|kirton
|131
|
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC