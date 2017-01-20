UC President Janet Napolitano in hosp...

UC President Janet Napolitano in hospital after complications from cancer treatment

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SAN FRANCISCO University of California President Janet Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, has been undergoing cancer treatment for five months, the school system said Tuesday, a revelation that came to light only after she was hospitalized with complications. The UC Office of the President said Napolitano, 59, was diagnosed last August but did not say what type of cancer she has or respond to inquiries seeking further details.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 14 min Blah blah 28 7,077
Jual Vimax Tuban 082243836555 PIN BB 24E04E55 |... 1 hr fiaseng shop 3
News Meditate your way to mindfulness 1 hr johafakhi_ 1
Safe Smokeless Tobacco Alternative Elicit Herba... (Sep '13) 1 hr Josh 5
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 1 hr Le Jimbo 16
News Mums sick of kids' illnesses - 18 times a year 2 hr Parden Pard 6
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 3 hr Cops are degenerates 1,437
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Jan 14 Kay 254
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC