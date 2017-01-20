UC President Janet Napolitano in hospital after complications from cancer treatment
SAN FRANCISCO University of California President Janet Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, has been undergoing cancer treatment for five months, the school system said Tuesday, a revelation that came to light only after she was hospitalized with complications. The UC Office of the President said Napolitano, 59, was diagnosed last August but did not say what type of cancer she has or respond to inquiries seeking further details.
