Trump's early move on restricting abortions around the world...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reinstated a global gag rule that bans U.S.-funded groups around the world from discussing abortion, a move that was widely expected but nonetheless dismayed women's rights advocates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|suwannee kid
|82
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|6 hr
|Le Jimbo
|68
|Lithium class action (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|E H Mitchell
|5
|Halton paramedics kept busy this flu season
|8 hr
|take a taxi
|1
|medical exam
|10 hr
|kirton
|1
|i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Ashley
|48
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Mon
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Marisol1994
|7,086
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|Sun
|CCGM
|4,733
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sun
|kirton
|136
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|kim3053
|255
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC