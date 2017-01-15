Trump vows a insurance for everybodya in Obamacare replacement plan

Trump vows a insurance for everybodya...

President-elect Donald Trump said in a weekend interview that he is nearing completion of a plan to replace President Barack Obama's signature health-care law with the goal of "insurance for everybody," while also vowing to force drug companies to negotiate directly with the government on prices in Medicare and Medicaid. Trump declined to reveal specifics in the telephone interview late Saturday with The Washington Post, but any proposals from the incoming president would almost certainly dominate the Republican effort to overhaul federal health policy as he prepares to work with his party's congressional majorities.

