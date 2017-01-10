Trump signs executive order that coul...

Trump signs executive order that could gut Affordable Care Act's individual mandate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

President Donald Trump signs his first executive oder, ordering federal agencies to ease the burden of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump signs his first executive oder, ordering federal agencies to ease the burden of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California withdraws request to let illegal imm... 28 min tomin cali 14
school spanking 1 hr kirton 1
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 2 hr Mikewballs 234
News New team players: Palliative care specialists f... 3 hr Death 3
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family 5 hr Madison10 1
Psoriasis: this worked for me 8 hr Macarthurdent 1
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) 10 hr Enzo49 30
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Fri johnfire69 134
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Thu Miss hopeful 7,080
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,114,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC