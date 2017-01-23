Trump budget pick: Cut benefit programs; tax hikes on table
Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid need significant changes to be preserved for future generations, President Donald Trump's pick to head the White House budget office told Congress on Tuesday, putting him at odds with the new chief executive. South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney also said tax increases would be on the table to help shore up the federal government's largest benefit programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|2 hr
|Worker
|85
|Safe exercise guidelines for type 1 diabetes by...
|4 hr
|Steve in GA
|1
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Non-Cas Fan
|76,024
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|7 hr
|TruthBeTold
|4
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|7 hr
|Confused mother
|7,092
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|Terracer
|239
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sun
|kirton
|136
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC