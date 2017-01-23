Trump budget pick: Cut benefit progra...

Trump budget pick: Cut benefit programs; tax hikes on table

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid need significant changes to be preserved for future generations, President Donald Trump's pick to head the White House budget office told Congress on Tuesday, putting him at odds with the new chief executive. South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney also said tax increases would be on the table to help shore up the federal government's largest benefit programs.

Chicago, IL

