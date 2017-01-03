Trump asks skeptic to probe vaccine s...

Trump asks skeptic to probe vaccine safety, alarming doctors

President-elect Donald Trump is reviving long debunked attempts to link vaccines to autism, meeting with a vocal skeptic to discuss chairing a commission on vaccination safety - a move that alarmed child health experts. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, and told reporters that he had agreed to lead the effort, whatever form it takes.

