Tobacco giant to emerge from $49 billion deal

14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

British American Tobacco will take over North Carolina-based Reynolds American Inc. to create the world's largest publicly traded tobacco company that would seek to capitalize on growing demand for electronic cigarettes in the U.S. and traditional ones in developing countries. BAT, which has a greater global footprint and already sells Dunhill, Rothmans and Lucky Strike cigarettes, is interested in Reynolds' greater market share in the U.S., where use of e-cigarettes is growing fastest.

Chicago, IL

