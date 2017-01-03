Three people working in beauty salons suffered needlestick injuries
Public Health England is investigating the possible risk of blood-borne viruses such as HIV being transmitted through a widely available cosmetic treatment. The probe comes after three members of staff working in North West beauty salons suffered needlestick injuries while carrying out needle microdermabrasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|11 min
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should You Prescribe Statins to Aid in Post-Sur...
|3 hr
|Mike
|2
|Pot smokers to defy Trump, light up at his inau...
|8 hr
|Huh
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|5555SOS
|7,057
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|23 hr
|Aaron
|130
|New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Repealing ...
|Fri
|lol
|1
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Thu
|gsugar
|253
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC