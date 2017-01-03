Three people working in beauty salons...

Three people working in beauty salons suffered needlestick injuries

Public Health England is investigating the possible risk of blood-borne viruses such as HIV being transmitted through a widely available cosmetic treatment. The probe comes after three members of staff working in North West beauty salons suffered needlestick injuries while carrying out needle microdermabrasion.

Chicago, IL

