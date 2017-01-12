This might be how stress, heart attac...

This might be how stress, heart attacks are linked

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WOI

Conditions that can lead to heart failure include high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and coronary artery disease -- when plaque builds up in the walls of arteries causing them to narrow and increasing the difficulty of pumping blood. Heart failure, then, is a medical condition that needs to be treated to prevent a life-threatening heart attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 13 min The Worlds Bigges... 1,424
News How to Get Rid of a Dog's Cold (Apr '11) 4 hr Laura 58
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr May_19 7,066
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... 6 hr betty johnson 1
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) 15 hr william 11
News Free screenings, flu shots offered in January 20 hr DC Dave 3
News Semi sent to ditch in two-vehicle encounter Wed Watcher. 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Tue kirton 131
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Jan 5 gsugar 253
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC