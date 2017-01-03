The story behind the tug of war over ...

The story behind the tug of war over Americaa s ailing knees

Five years ago, Dr. Ira Kirschenbaum, an orthopedic surgeon in the Bronx who replaces more than 200 knees each year, would have considered it crazy to send a patient home the same day as a knee replacement operation. And yet there he was in 2016, as the patient, home after a few hours.

Chicago, IL

