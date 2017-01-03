The story behind the tug of war over Americaa s ailing knees
Five years ago, Dr. Ira Kirschenbaum, an orthopedic surgeon in the Bronx who replaces more than 200 knees each year, would have considered it crazy to send a patient home the same day as a knee replacement operation. And yet there he was in 2016, as the patient, home after a few hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BTC Is Available * generic 20 mg Professional L...
|3 hr
|StivenDr
|3
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|7
|Seattle chiropractor accused of having sex with... (Sep '07)
|12 hr
|Seattle chiroprac...
|17
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|worried
|7,058
|Pot smokers to defy Trump, light up at his inau...
|Fri
|Huh
|1
|Should You Prescribe Statins to Aid in Post-Sur...
|Fri
|Statin free
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Aaron
|130
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Thu
|gsugar
|253
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC