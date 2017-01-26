The Royal College of Surgeons has sai...

The Royal College of Surgeons has said there is 'no clinical justification' for their plans

The Royal College of Surgeons has hit out at cost-cutting plans to ration who can receive hip and knee replacements. Three Clinical Commissioning Groups in the West Midlands have proposed slashing the number of people who qualify for hip replacements by 12% and introducing a 19% cut over who is eligible for knee replacements.

Chicago, IL

