The Latest: San Antonio chief says robbery death 'senseless'
San Antonio's police chief is describing the death of a man who was shot as he tried to stop two men after they robbed a jewelry store at a mall as "absolutely senseless." Police Chief William McManus says the "good Samaritan" came upon the two robbers as they fled a jewelry store at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday.
