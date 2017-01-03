The Latest: RFK Jr. to chair commission on vaccine safety
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a vocal vaccination skeptic, says President-elect Donald Trump has asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety. Trump has also voiced doubts about vaccinations, tweeting in the past that he knew a child who developed autism after receiving immunizations.
