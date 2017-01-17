The Latest: Police say no arrests at Women's March in DC
A day after more than 200 people were arrested in Washington while protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Woman's March on Washington didn't yield a single arrest. Friday's protests were led by self-described anarchists, and federal prosecutors say most of those arrested will be charged with felony rioting.
