The Latest: Hundreds in Seattle protests ban on travelers
On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an ex... . Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dehydration Event
|2 hr
|Captainscoot
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|2 hr
|JimBob Walton
|2
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Worse word on street
|13
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|6 hr
|Imposition
|31
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|7 hr
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|7 hr
|Antismokers Blow ...
|11
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|Jamesmark9
|137
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|11 hr
|Heather
|259
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Zaza
|7,098
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC