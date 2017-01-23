The Latest: Doctor calls the Bushes 'the most humble people'

The Latest on the medical treatment of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at a Houston hospital : Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara have touched the medical staff at a Houston hospital with their humility. One of their physicians, Dr. Amy Mynderse , told reporters that when she informed the 92-year-old former president she would be speaking at a news conference Monday, he replied: "About what?" Bush has been in the hospital for more than a week being treated for pneumonia, and former first lady Barbara Bush was treated at the same facility for bronchitis.

