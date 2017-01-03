The Latest: Dick Cheney attends daugh...

The Latest: Dick Cheney attends daughtera s swearing-in

21 hrs ago

Former Vice-President Dick Cheney was on Capitol Hill Tuesday, but he didn't want to talk politics. He was there to see his daughter, Liz Cheney, be sworn in as Wyoming's lone representative.

Chicago, IL

