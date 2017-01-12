The Latest: 2 who fought for shooting video laud feds' probe
21, 2016, file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference in Chicago. The Department of Justice is poised to release its report detailing the extent of civil ri... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|3 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,449
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|2 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|12
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|Anxiouswen
|7,069
|An outbreak of mumps? Blame the anti-vaxxers
|2 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|6
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|3 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|3 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Trump asks skeptic to probe vaccine safety, ala...
|3 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|18 hr
|Kay
|254
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 10
|kirton
|131
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC