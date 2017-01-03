Texas Congressman Ted Poe says he's i...

Texas Congressman Ted Poe says he's in remission from cancer

14 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The conservative Republican from Houston announced Thursday that he is in remission from leukemia, which he was diagnosed with in July.

