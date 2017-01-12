Tests show 75 per cent cut to spread ...

Tests show 75 per cent cut to spread of cancer

The spread of cancer around the body has been cut by 75 per cent in animal experiments, according to scientists in Cambridge. The cause of 90 per cent of all cancer deaths is as a result of tumours spreading to other areas in the body.

