Team effort: Synergy specialists work together on clients'...
Simona Cipriani, a second generation Pilates instructor, who owns the Art of Control Pilates studio, works with Doreen Rakowsky, of New Fairfield, in the Art of Control studio in the Synergy Health and Fitness center of Stamford, on Jan. 3, 2016. less Simona Cipriani, a second generation Pilates instructor, who owns the Art of Control Pilates studio, works with Doreen Rakowsky, of New Fairfield, in the Art of Control studio in the Synergy Health and Fitness ... more Dr. Joseph Muscolino listens as Simona Cipriani, a second generation Pilates instructor who owns the Art of Control studio, discusses the Synergy Health and Fitness center on Jan. 3, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|15 min
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|worried
|7,058
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|8 hr
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Pot smokers to defy Trump, light up at his inau...
|17 hr
|Huh
|1
|Should You Prescribe Statins to Aid in Post-Sur...
|18 hr
|Statin free
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Aaron
|130
|New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Repealing ...
|Fri
|lol
|1
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Thu
|gsugar
|253
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC