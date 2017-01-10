Taboo relives his cancer fight in new...

Taboo relives his cancer fight in new song

Read more: Anniston Star

The 41-year-old rapper - real name Jaime Luis Gomez - revealed in November last year that he had been diagnosed with and subsequently beaten stage two testicular cancer in 2014, and has now unveiled a new track, entitled 'The Fight', about his experience which he says was created during his "darkest time". On Thursday , Taboo - who has three sons Jimmy, seven, and Journey, five, from his marriage to Jaymie Dizon, and Joshua, 23, from a past relationship - released the video for the track which features a group of children dancing and laughing together.

Chicago, IL

