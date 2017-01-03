Survey backs bundled Medicare payments, but new HHS chief is no fan
A recent change in the way Medicare pays for joint replacements is saving millions of dollars annually - and could save billions - without impacting patient care, a new study has found. But the man Donald Trump has picked to be the secretary of Health and Human Services has vocally opposed the new mandatory payment program and is likely to revoke it.
