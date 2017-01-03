South Bend joins Indiana cities with smoking bans for bars
The expanded South Bend smoking ban ordinance was approved in March and will take effect Tuesday. A state law adopted in 2012 prohibits smoking in most indoor workplaces, including restaurants; but it exempts bars, private clubs and casinos.
