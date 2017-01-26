Some generic drugs prescribed for breast cancer are over-priced, specialist says.
Some generic cancer treatments have soared in price by more than 1,000% in the last five years, affecting patient treatment, research shows. Drugs used to treat breast cancer and leukaemia have become 10 times more expensive than they were five years ago, Dr Andrew Hill, a s enior research fellow in the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, the University of Liverpool, told the European Cancer Congress.
