Smoking 'creates A 760 million annual social care bill'
It added that local authorities in England are struggling to fund stop-smoking services due to financial cuts by central Government. The study, which includes data from the charity Action on Smoking and Health , said "new ways" need to be found to cut smoking rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|1 hr
|Worse word on street
|13
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|2 hr
|Imposition
|31
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|3 hr
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|3 hr
|Antismokers Blow ...
|11
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|Jamesmark9
|137
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|6 hr
|Mr Trump
|9
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|7 hr
|Heather
|259
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Zaza
|7,098
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC