Smart billboard coughs if you smoke n...

Smart billboard coughs if you smoke near it

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

When smokers walk by a certain billboard in Stockholm, something strange happens: The billboard coughs at them. The innovative advertisement is paid for by a Swedish pharmacy chain that wants to encourage smokers to kick their smelly habit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 22 min Tre H 1,440
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 5 hr Le Jimbo 11
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) 6 hr Porky Piggg 5
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 8 hr Terracer 227
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 13 hr Kay 254
News Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house... 16 hr what r cancer causes 6
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 17 hr StillaVirgin 15
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 20 hr Latty 7,068
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 10 kirton 131
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,906,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC