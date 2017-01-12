Smart billboard coughs if you smoke near it
When smokers walk by a certain billboard in Stockholm, something strange happens: The billboard coughs at them. The innovative advertisement is paid for by a Swedish pharmacy chain that wants to encourage smokers to kick their smelly habit.
