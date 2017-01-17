Skin cancer cream linked to 5 dog deaths:FDA
Five dogs have died from exposure to a skin cancer cream prescribed for people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Ingesting very small amounts of the drug -- fluorouracil topical cream USP 5% -- can sicken or kill family pets, said the FDA.
