Skin cancer cream linked to 5 dog deaths:FDA

Five dogs have died from exposure to a skin cancer cream prescribed for people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Ingesting very small amounts of the drug -- fluorouracil topical cream USP 5% -- can sicken or kill family pets, said the FDA.

