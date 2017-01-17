Sitting down too much can age women b...

Sitting down too much can age women by 8 years, warn scientists

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Miltonkeynes Today

A study found those who did little exercise and spent ten hours of the day in a chair had cells that were biologically much older. They had shorter telomeres - tiny caps found on the ends of strands of DNA that have been likened to the plastic tips on shoelaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miltonkeynes Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... 5 hr HumanSpirit 27
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 8 hr Haitch Spice 7,085
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 8 hr fr3j98g893hg0f3hgoir 3
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) 9 hr CCGM 4,733
News Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear... 9 hr Glowing Reports 2
hospital baths/showers 10 hr kirton 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 10 hr kirton 136
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,166,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC