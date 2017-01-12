Sick kitty: NYC quarantines 500 felin...

Sick kitty: NYC quarantines 500 felines fearing the flu

Hundreds of homeless New York City cats have been quarantined after health officials discovered many infected with a strand of bird flu. About 386 cats that live in city shelters have tested positive for the virus since a cat named Mimi was identified in November as having the virus.

