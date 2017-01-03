Shannen Doherty offers emotional thanks to her cancer team
Shannen Doherty has shared a heartfelt tribute to her cancer treatment team as she finishes up her latest round of radiotherapy. The Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has shared her journey through treatment with her fans by posting photo and video updates on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Andrea dela cruz
|46
|Cleveland Clinic wellness expert bashes vaccine...
|6 hr
|Pharma SHILLS
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|6 hr
|Were just afraid
|37
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|7 hr
|PAYBACK
|14
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|10 hr
|Raj
|64
|Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06)
|14 hr
|equalityboy81
|4,406
|BTC Is Available * generic 20 mg Professional L...
|19 hr
|StivenDr
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|worried
|7,058
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Aaron
|130
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Jan 5
|gsugar
|253
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC