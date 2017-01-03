Shannen Doherty offers emotional than...

Shannen Doherty offers emotional thanks to her cancer team

Read more: Hillingdon Times

Shannen Doherty has shared a heartfelt tribute to her cancer treatment team as she finishes up her latest round of radiotherapy. The Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has shared her journey through treatment with her fans by posting photo and video updates on social media.

