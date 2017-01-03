Senator takes oath of office from his...

Senator takes oath of office from his kidney donor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

New Haven Sen. Martin Looney is back on the job, two weeks after receiving a kidney transplant from a longtime friend and local judge. The Democrat's organ donor, New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer, administered the oath of office to Looney on Wednesday, the opening day of the 2017 session of the Connecticut General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama to huddle with Democrats on protecting hi... 5 min Squirtss8380 6
News Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal... 2 hr Shakez5756 40
News Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house... 4 hr Bra 4
News How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13) 4 hr lorry lazzaro 21
News How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ... 7 hr Pharma Pays 1
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 9 hr Akmathe 225
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 11 hr weii 7,056
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Mon Esther 250
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 2 big dave 128
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC