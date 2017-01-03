Senator takes oath of office from his kidney donor
New Haven Sen. Martin Looney is back on the job, two weeks after receiving a kidney transplant from a longtime friend and local judge. The Democrat's organ donor, New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer, administered the oath of office to Looney on Wednesday, the opening day of the 2017 session of the Connecticut General Assembly.
