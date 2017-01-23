Self-fuelling tumours resist breast c...

Self-fuelling tumours resist breast cancer drugs, research shows

Breast cancer tumours can overcome attempts to shut off their oestrogen fuel supply by making the hormone themselves, scientists have learned. The discovery helps explain why some women with the disease cease responding to drugs called aromatase inhibitors that halt oestrogen production.

