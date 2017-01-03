Ryan: GOP to 'defund' Planned Parenth...

Ryan: GOP to 'defund' Planned Parenthood in Obamacare repeal

14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday Republicans would strip federal dollars for Planned Parenthood as part of the GOP effort to repeal the health care law, prompting an outcry from the century-old organization and Democrats . Ryan spoke a day after a special House panel issued a report criticizing the organization, which provides birth control, abortions and various women's health services, for its practices regarding providing tissue from aborted fetuses to researchers.

Chicago, IL

