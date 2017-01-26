RPT-Republican ideas for healthcare reforms could spell trouble for U.S. states
Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain. That is because a key component of the 2010 law allowed states to expand Medicaid, the government health insurance program for low-income Americans, and collect extra dollars that came with expansion.
ReTHUGlicans HAVE no ideas for healthcare reform. They have only the one idea, which is to destroy the ACA, which they hate and call "Obamacare" because they're too stupid to understand that it was Conservatives who came UP with the plan, originally.
ReTHUGlicans are not fit to govern. They won't be for many years.
Large portions of the part of the white part of the working class which gullibly supported Ill Duce Trump will now lose health insurance. They voted for that, and for the dismantling of the much of the rest of the social safety net and regulatory protections.
But in return they get the fiction of a "great border wall."
