Respiratory disease patients suffer 'continuous cycle of hospital stays'

Some chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients are regularly being admitted and discharged from hospitals on a "continuous cycle", the l atest National COPD Audit Programme report states. The report, from the Royal College of Physicians, found that 43% of patients admitted for hospital treatment of COPD were readmitted at least once in the three months following discharge - a "considerable" increase from the 33% readmission rate reported in 2008.

