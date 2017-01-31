Respiratory disease patients suffer 'continuous cycle of hospital stays'
Some chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients are regularly being admitted and discharged from hospitals on a "continuous cycle", the l atest National COPD Audit Programme report states. The report, from the Royal College of Physicians, found that 43% of patients admitted for hospital treatment of COPD were readmitted at least once in the three months following discharge - a "considerable" increase from the 33% readmission rate reported in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|33 min
|Yawn
|42
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Jade
|7,102
|Skin whitening pills better than ishigaki
|5 hr
|Yessha
|3
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|9 hr
|Not gay
|6
|Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13)
|10 hr
|bestie
|29
|Forum Post: "Shortness of Breath Due to Hiatal ... (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|dfriese
|256
|little girls naked (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|kirton
|7
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Mon
|kirton
|138
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC