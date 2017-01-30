Researchers find anti-gout drug that ...

Researchers find anti-gout drug that lessens pain of opioid withdrawal in mice

A study identifying one of the underlying causes of opioid withdrawal has singled out an anti-gout drug as possibly easing the suffering associated with overcoming addiction. Scientists at the University of Calgary published research in the journal Nature Medicine on Monday showing that the medication probenecid is effective at reducing the severity of withdrawal symptoms in mice that are addicted to morphine or fentanyl.

