Researchers discover genetic fingerprint identifying how prostate cancer spreads
Canadian researchers have identified a genetic fingerprint that explains why up to almost a third of men with potentially curable localized prostate cancer develop aggressive disease that spreads following initial treatment. Co-principal investigator Dr. Robert Bristow of Toronto's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre says the discovery could help doctors personalize more effective, targeted therapies from the moment a man is diagnosed with prostate cancer.
