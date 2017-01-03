Relaxing spa break in the hills was just the ticket
Imagine sipping a chilled glass of wine while relaxing in a hot tub with stunning views of rolling hills to boot? The hotel is owned and run by Acorn Award winner Laura Penman who purchased Fishmore Hall as a derelict property and in 22 weeks transformed it into a boutique 15 bedroom hotel, which was launched in October, 2007. This is the perfect location for a relaxing break away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and I was lucky enough to be among one of the first people to try out Fishmore Hall's new rural spa, SPAshell which was officially opened in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chorley Guardian.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Mady Gosselin Need Discipline, or a Diagno... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Vicky
|213
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|6 hr
|Rider1043
|35
|Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06)
|6 hr
|Pepper
|4,406
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|7 hr
|found in good health
|3
|The Best Treatments for Every Kind of Acne
|8 hr
|Acne Vulgaris Tre...
|1
|FDA probes dangers of exploding e-cigarette bat...
|10 hr
|Pete
|1
|Germany to cull more turkeys after bird flu out...
|13 hr
|Mach Schnell
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|Yessi123
|7,053
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Mon
|Esther
|250
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Mon
|big dave
|128
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC