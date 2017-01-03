Relaxing spa break in the hills was just the ticket

Imagine sipping a chilled glass of wine while relaxing in a hot tub with stunning views of rolling hills to boot? The hotel is owned and run by Acorn Award winner Laura Penman who purchased Fishmore Hall as a derelict property and in 22 weeks transformed it into a boutique 15 bedroom hotel, which was launched in October, 2007. This is the perfect location for a relaxing break away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and I was lucky enough to be among one of the first people to try out Fishmore Hall's new rural spa, SPAshell which was officially opened in November.

