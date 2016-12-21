Public Health England campaign to hel...

Public Health England campaign to help smokers give up

Read more: Somerset County Gazette

PUBLIC Health England has launched a campaign to highlight the damaging effect smoking has on the heart, as it is revealed that 45 people a day die of cardiovascular disease caused by tobacco - more than 16,500 a year in England. The disease is one of the main causes of death and disability in the country and quitting has been identified as the single best thing a smoker can do to protect their heart.

Chicago, IL

