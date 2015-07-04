Proposals to ban smoking in cars carrying children - O'Neill

Sinn FA©in Health Minister Michelle O'Neill has announced an eight-week consultation on regulations to restrict smoking in private vehicles when children are present. The draft regulations propose that the existing legislation, as set out in the Smoking Order 2006, will be extended so that it will be an offence to: Minister O'Neill said: "The health impact of exposure to second-hand smoke has long been recognised and indeed was the motivating factor behind the introduction of legislation to ban smoking in all indoor public and work places in 2007.

