Pharmacist hopes to stop drug abuse b...

Pharmacist hopes to stop drug abuse by talking to elementary students

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Valley News Live

About 20 students filed into the gymnasium of Hacker Elementary School in Manchester, Kentucky for a special presentation this week. "Even if you are 7, 8 or 10 or 15-years-old, you only take medicine from a trusted adult, right?" he asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 34 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 28
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 1 hr Torie28 7,073
News An outbreak of mumps? Blame the anti-vaxxers 1 hr VACCINES MAIM KILL 8
News Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga. 3 hr Not gay 2
massage in al khobar area 5 hr Khobar- massage 2
News Trump asks skeptic to probe vaccine safety, ala... 6 hr friend 2
News Remembering MLK: Students hear call to follow K... 6 hr Forgetting MLK 6
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Sat Kay 254
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jan 10 kirton 131
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,389 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC