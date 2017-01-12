Obesity in dogs sparks epidemic of ca...

Obesity in dogs sparks epidemic of canine arthritis

Britain's pet dogs are suffering an epidemic of arthritis and obesity among canines could be to blame, experts have warned. New figures show the number of treatments for arthritis in dogs - which can cost up to 3,000 a year - have more than trebled since 2015.

